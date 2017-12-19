DNR looking at ways to cut food waste

A D-N-R study done in October on the things that go into state landfills showed the amount of food waste had doubled since the last study in 2011. The D-N-R’s Tom Anderson oversaw the study, and says that’s a key issue that caught their attention.

He says this year they kept track food waste that was still in its original container, and it added up.

Anderson says one thing that could be addressed is better education on food expiration dates and what they mean.

Anderson says it appears people are throwing more food out because they don’t understand the labeling.

He says the availability and cost of food makes the decision to toss something out easier.

Anderson says that food is not only needlessly taking up landfill space, but it is also costing people money every year.

Anderson says the D-N-R will look at ways to try and get people to throw away less food.