Morris Irving Levorson, 91 of Lake Mills, IA passed away Saturday, December 16, 2017, at the Lake Mills Care Center in Lake Mills, IA.

Funeral services will be 11 AM, Tuesday, December 19, 2017, at Salem Lutheran Church, 401 S Lake Street, Lake Mills, IA, 50450, with Pastor David Emmons officiating.

Visitation will be 4-7 PM Monday evening at Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 East Main Street, Lake Mills, IA, 50450, and again one hour prior to the service at the church.

Burial will take place at Somber Lutheran Cemetery in rural Lake Mills, IA.

Military rites will be performed by Lake Mills Otto/Chose American Legion Post #235.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.mittelstadtfuneralhome.com

641-592-0221