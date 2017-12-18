Charles O. Nygard, 56, of Garner died Saturday, December 16, 2017 at his home in Garner.

A memorial service will be held 6 P.M., Wednesday, December 20th at the Cataldo Funeral Chapel in Garner with Rev. Justin Asche officiating.

A memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 6 P.M., Wednesday at the funeral chapel.

Charles Olaf Nygard, the son of Carl and Delila (Strom) Nygard, was born April 30, 1961 in Mason City. He graduated from Garner-Hayfield High School in 1980. After high school, he started to lose his eyesight from diabetic retinopathy. He lived in New Richland, MN with his parents until 1986 when he returned to Garner. He enjoyed bowling, riding his bike, going for walks, visiting with people and helping others whenever he could.

Charles is survived by two brothers, Eugene (Lori) Nygard of Panama City, FL and Neil (Kathy) Nygard of Garner; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Rebecca Nygard; and a brother, John Nygard.

