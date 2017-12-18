Holiday Blues Can Be Conquered Say Experts

The shopping, decorations, baking and parties during the holiday season can leave some folks feeling more misery than merriment.

Clinical psychologist Amanda Johnson of Newton said the holiday blues are not uncommon, and those who already are experiencing stress and sadness in other areas of their lives are especially vulnerable. She said a lot of life conditions can trigger negative feelings.

Johnson recommends putting yourself first, making sure to get plenty of sleep and physical activity. She also suggests examining your priorities, crossing some items off the to-do list and asking others for help.

She said a sure-fire way to shift the focus back to what really matters is taking time to volunteer to help those in need.

Johnson noted there is a difference between the holiday blues, which often are temporary and go away once the season ends, and more serious conditions such as depression, seasonal affective disorder and anxiety disorders. So, look for changes in your behavior.

She also suggested discussing your troubles with a trusted friend or family member, and offering to listen to others who may seem to be struggling with negative feelings, too.

If the holiday blues persist, Johnson advises folks to seek out a trained counselor or psychiatrist who can offer strategies to develop healthy behaviors and address emotional issues.

More information and resources are available at APA.org/HelpCenter.