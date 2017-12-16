NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: Bird Counters Needed at Union Slough

The Union Slough National Wildlife Refuge cordially invites the public to participate in a Christmas Bird Count hosted by the Refuge on Thursday, January 4th. You can join by braving the elements during the field count beginning at the Refuge or by participating in the feeder count.

The field count will begin with participants meeting at the Refuge office at 7:30 am. The count will continue throughout the day with a lunch provided at noon. Experience in bird identification is not required as experienced bird watchers will be available to assist new birders. While the count occurs throughout the day, participants are welcome to come and go as they wish. Participants should dress for winter weather and bring binoculars and a bird book (if they have them). Please contact the Refuge at 515-928-2523 or Tyler Harms by email (tyharms@gmail.com) or phone (515-320-4975) by Thursday, December 28th to RSVP for the field count.

Residents in and around Bancroft, Burt, and Titonka can participate by counting birds at the feeders in their yard for all or part of the day. Interested parties can contact Tyler Harms by email (tyharms@gmail.com) or phone (515-320-4975) by Thursday, December 28th to RSVP for the feeder count.

The Christmas Bird Count is a citizen-driven bird census that began on Christmas Day in 1900 with 27 observers at 25 locations across Canada and the United States. The Count is compiled by the National Audubon Society and serves as the largest and longest-running Citizen Science program in the world. The Count has grown to include over 63,000 counters at more than 2,200 locations each year from the Arctic Circle to the southern tip of South America. The information collected during the Christmas Bird Count is used in combination with other long-term, continent-wide, monitoring programs to give us an understanding of the dynamics of bird populations across North America. More information on the Christmas Bird Count can be found at: http://birds.audubon.org/christmas-bird-count.

Union Slough NWR is located 6 miles east of Bancroft, IA on County Road A-42. More information can be found on the Union Slough NWR website and the Friends of Union Slough NWR Facebook page.