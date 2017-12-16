Halsrud Pleads Guilty to Forgery

Jason Halsrud, Jr. of Lake Mills, pled guilty to “Forgery (by unauthorized use of a credit card),” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Buffalo Center Police Department and the Forest City Police Department on July 20, 2017. He also pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana) With Intent to Deliver,” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on September 8, 2017. Halsrud is scheduled to be sentenced on both matters on January 16, 2018.