Wright County Board to Look at Funding for Eagle Grove Elementary Expansion

The Wright County Board of Supervisors now face the possibility of assisting local schools in projected expansion. The board may use urban renewal monies to help in the expansion of at least the elementary school in Eagle Grove. That money will come from property taxes which is placed into an Urban Renewal program to assist in the construction of the new Prestage Foods Pork Processing plant. The facility is currently under construction just outside of Eagle Grove.

Area officials such as Wright County Economic Development Director Bryce Davis want to see part of the money used to provide educational opportunity for Eagle Grove students coming into the district because one or more of their family members gained employment at the plant. While there is some space available currently in district to handle part of the enrollment load, expansion may be necessary to maintain the high educational standards of the district and keep classroom sizes manageable for teachers.

The Urban Renewal Plan adopted by the board has the flexibility for the adoption of amendments that would move the property tax revenue to projects like school expansions or assistance. As a result, the board has set January 8th as the date for a public hearing on the matter. Those wishing to voice their opinion on the issue can attend the meeting beginning at 9am on the 8th at the Wright County Courthouse in Clarion.