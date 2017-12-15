Scholarship for Iowans Seeking International Experience

Iowa Sister States is excited to announce the Jeff Zimpleman Iowa Sister States Scholarship. It is unique in that it is specifically for Iowa students to further their interest in the world of international relations via one of Iowa’s 9 international relationships.

The scholarship is available for Iowa students enrolled in colleges and universities in the State of Iowa that are seeking degrees/diplomas in the area of international business or agriculture, international relations, language, or culture (including music, art, and film). Students participating in short courses, internships, conferences or symposiums regarding the areas of interest above are also eligible to apply for one of the scholarships.

The scholarship is named after Iowan Jeff Zimpleman. The Zimpleman family believes that Jeff’s love of exploring new places and his understanding of the importance of nurturing international relationships resonates with the very essence of Iowa Sister States’ organizational vision.

Complete details of the scholarship, along with an application, can be found on the Iowa Sister States website. Deadline for submitting applications is February 1, 2018. The scholarship money will be dispersed in time to be used for the 2017-2018 academic year.

Iowa Sister States (ISS) is a non-profit organization founded in 1985 to manage Iowa’s official relationship with foreign states, as established by the Governor of Iowa. There are 9 of these, including: Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan (1960), Yucatan, Mexico (1965), Hebei Province, China (1983), Terengganu, Malaysia (1987), Stavropol Krai, Russia (1988), Taiwan (1989), Cherkasy Oblast, Ukraine (1996), Veneto Region, Italy (1997), and Kosovo (2013).