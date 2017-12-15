Ralph L. Johnson, 88, of Forest City, died Thursday, December 14, 2017 at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M, Wednesday December 20, 2017 at Calvary Baptist Church, 636 N. Best Street, Forest City, Iowa with Pastor Doug Farrell, Rev. Todd Abbey and Rev. David Abbey officiating.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 19, 2017 from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. at Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 N. Clark Street, Forest City, Iowa.

Burial will be held at Madison Township Cemetery in Forest City.

