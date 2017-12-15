King: Did Trump Hating FBI Agent Poison Clinton and Trump Investigations?

Congressman Steve King, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, releases the following video of his questioning of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein during today’s Department of Justice oversight hearing. During his questioning, King focused on newly disclosed text messages between FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page that reveal the presence of significant anti-Trump/pro-Clinton bias within the FBI. The existence of these text messages further calls into question whether the FBI’s previous investigation of Hillary Clinton and Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s current investigation of President Trump was/is hopelessly compromised by the hyper-partisan Strzok, a man who has played significant roles in both efforts.