Forest Citys’ Jones One of Ernsts’ 41 Iowa Students Under Consideration at U. S. Academies

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA), a combat veteran and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, announced today that she has nominated 41 Iowa students to be considered for appointments to United States Service Academies. One of those who she nominated is Jaxon Jones of Forest City. She forwarded his name for consideration for West Point. “I am proud to nominate these deserving Iowa students for admittance to our U.S. Service Academies,” said Senator Ernst. “This nomination is a critical part of the admissions process, and it is my honor to assist them in achieving their goal of serving our great nation. These exemplary young Iowans have exhibited leadership skills, dedication to academics, and commitment to their communities, and I look forward to seeing all they will accomplish.” Each year, Senator Ernst has the honor and responsibility of nominating Iowa students to the U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Military Academy at West Point, and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy. Below is a complete list of the students nominated by Senator Ernst for the Class of 2022. United States Air Force Academy Kevin Brisker, Wilton Cory Critchlow, Carlisle Olivia Cowart, Dubuque Jolynn Harris, Des Moines Christine Hess, Shelby Joseph Kenkel, Panama Sheryl McGowan, Sioux City Mallory Nesmith, Cedar Rapids Cody Meyers, Pacific Junction Jacob Mulcahy, Ankeny United States Naval Academy Chaz Clark, Pleasantville Jared Johnson, Urbandale Ian Kennedy, Stuart Katherine McAllister, New London Max Oberman, Clive Joshua Paskach, Des Moines Kyle Puttmann, Orange City Wesley Sebetka, Chelsea August Taylor, Villisca Patricia Teggatz, Hampton United States Military Academy at West Point Adam Bender, Cedar Falls Hunter Carey, New Hampton Eleanor Drexler, Bettendorf Drew Graves, Iowa City Peter Greer, Iowa City Carli Hansen, Adel Payton Hart, Riverside Brianna Hartman, West Des Moines Sierra Howardson, Danville Victoria Johnson, Marshalltown Claire Jones, Council Bluffs Jaxon Jones, Forest City Caleb Kleman, Cedar Rapids Nicholas Krabbenhoft, Denver Robert Phillips, Sioux City Austin Rognes, Ankeny Connor Urquhart, Ankeny Luke Whitman, Des Moines United States Merchant Marine Academy Nathan Betts, Dyersville Katharina Commins, Altoona Jarred Gaudineer, West Des Moines Senator Ernst received her undergraduate degree from Iowa State University where she joined the university’s ROTC program. After graduating, Ernst was commissioned as an officer in U.S. Army Reserves, and after a few years in the Reserves, transferred to the Iowa National Guard. In 2003, she served as a company commander in Kuwait and Iraq, leading 150 Iowa Army National Guardsmen during Operation Iraqi Freedom. Senator Ernst retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in the Iowa Army National Guard after 23 years of military service.