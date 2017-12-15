Forest Citys’ Jones One of Ernsts’ 41 Iowa Students Under Consideration at U. S. Academies

|U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA), a combat veteran and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, announced today that she has nominated 41 Iowa students to be considered for appointments to United States Service Academies. One of those who she nominated is Jaxon Jones of Forest City. She forwarded his name for consideration for West Point.
“I am proud to nominate these deserving Iowa students for admittance to our U.S. Service Academies,” said Senator Ernst. “This nomination is a critical part of the admissions process, and it is my honor to assist them in achieving their goal of serving our great nation. These exemplary young Iowans have exhibited leadership skills, dedication to academics, and commitment to their communities, and I look forward to seeing all they will accomplish.”
Each year, Senator Ernst has the honor and responsibility of nominating Iowa students to the U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Military Academy at West Point, and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.
Below is a complete list of the students nominated by Senator Ernst for the Class of 2022.
United States Air Force Academy
Kevin Brisker, Wilton
Cory Critchlow, Carlisle
Olivia Cowart, Dubuque
Jolynn Harris, Des Moines
Christine Hess, Shelby
Joseph Kenkel, Panama
Sheryl McGowan, Sioux City
Mallory Nesmith, Cedar Rapids
Cody Meyers, Pacific Junction
Jacob Mulcahy, Ankeny
United States Naval Academy
Chaz Clark, Pleasantville
Jared Johnson, Urbandale
Ian Kennedy, Stuart
Katherine McAllister, New London
Max Oberman, Clive
Joshua Paskach, Des Moines
Kyle Puttmann, Orange City
Wesley Sebetka, Chelsea
August Taylor, Villisca
Patricia Teggatz, Hampton
United States Military Academy at West Point
Adam Bender, Cedar Falls
Hunter Carey, New Hampton
Eleanor Drexler, Bettendorf
Drew Graves, Iowa City
Peter Greer, Iowa City
Carli Hansen, Adel
Payton Hart, Riverside
Brianna Hartman, West Des Moines
Sierra Howardson, Danville
Victoria Johnson, Marshalltown
Claire Jones, Council Bluffs
Jaxon Jones, Forest City
Caleb Kleman, Cedar Rapids
Nicholas Krabbenhoft, Denver
Robert Phillips, Sioux City
Austin Rognes, Ankeny
Connor Urquhart, Ankeny
Luke Whitman, Des Moines
United States Merchant Marine Academy
Nathan Betts, Dyersville
Katharina Commins, Altoona
Jarred Gaudineer, West Des Moines
Senator Ernst received her undergraduate degree from Iowa State University where she joined the university’s ROTC program. After graduating, Ernst was commissioned as an officer in U.S. Army Reserves, and after a few years in the Reserves, transferred to the Iowa National Guard. In 2003, she served as a company commander in Kuwait and Iraq, leading 150 Iowa Army National Guardsmen during Operation Iraqi Freedom. Senator Ernst retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in the Iowa Army National Guard after 23 years of military service.