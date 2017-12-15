Britt May Have A New City Administrator

The Britt City Council has tendered a formal offer to Lory Young of Wellman to become the new City Administrator. The offer was made on Tuesday by the council, but is contingent on a background check being cleared. She has past experience in the area of city administration having been the Administrator for Riverside, IA for the past five and a half years. She has also been the utility billing clerk in Kalona for seven.

The city formally offered a $65,000 salary, vacation time, sick leave, among other standard city benefits. Young made the choice to come to Britt because of the health benefits she would receive as their administrator. If the background checks are clear, she will formally resign from the Riverside post and then assume her new position in Britt in January.

Shell Anderson was City Administrator of Britt since July of 2015, but resigned to take a post at IMT in Garner. Young was chosen from among four applicants to the post.