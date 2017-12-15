Area Farmers May Save Money Planting Cover Crop in the Spring

Planting cover crops now could save north Iowa farmers money in the future. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship recently kicked off a three-year project aimed at increasing acres of cover crops and improving water quality in the state.

President of the Iowa Farmers Union, Aaron Lehman, says the program offers a $5-per-acre premium reduction on 2018 crop insurance for farmers who have fall-planted cover crops with a spring-planted cash crop.

Lehman notes that the incentive provides good support for those just starting cover crops, and adds that over time farmers find ways to save money and increase yields. The USDA Risk Management Agency is offering the funding as an additional insurance premium discount through the regular crop insurance process. Applications will be accepted through Jan. 15.

The project is part of the Iowa Water Quality Initiative, which aims to reduce nitrogen and phosphorus runoff by 45 percent. Lehman says it’s a win-win for farmers, since crop insurance provides income stability and cover crops improve land resiliency.

Lehman says cover-crop seeding dates have been extended, and as harvest comes to a close, farmers are encouraged to continue seeding winter-hardy cover crops to provide protection from the elements this spring. Area farmers will have the chance to learn about the advantages of planting cover crops at a Corn and Soybean workshop in Manly on Saturday. Worth County Extension Specialist Dennis Johnson explains.

The workshop will be held at the Bethel United Methodist Church beginning at 9am on Saturday.