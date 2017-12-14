Winnebago Quarterly Share Announced

Winnebago Industries has announced the amount of the quarterly dividend. The company has been seeing tremendous growth over the course of the last year in towables and other product lines. As a result, the company’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of .10 cents per share. The amount will be payable on January 24th to common stockholders of record at the close of business on January 10th.

Winnebago Industries is looking forward to future growth in the product lines that are offered and continues to take feedback from customers on improvements and successes of their products and services.