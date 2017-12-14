Sandra J. Young, 79, of Garner died Thursday, December 14, 2017 at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held 2 P.M., Saturday, December 16, 2017 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner with Fr. Jim Dubert officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 P.M., Friday at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner with a Scriptural wake service at 3 P.M. followed by a rosary. Visitation will resume one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday. Arrangements are with Cataldo Funeral Home of Garner.

Memorials may be directed to Hospice of North Iowa.