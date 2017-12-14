Sandra J. Young

Community, Obituaries December 14, 2017 Ann Finer

Sandra J. Young, 79, of Garner died Thursday, December 14, 2017 at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held 2 P.M., Saturday, December 16, 2017 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner with Fr. Jim Dubert officiating.  Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 P.M., Friday at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner with a Scriptural wake service at 3 P.M. followed by a rosary.  Visitation will resume one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.  Arrangements are with Cataldo Funeral Home of Garner.

Memorials may be directed to Hospice of North Iowa.

