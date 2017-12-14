Monroe David “Monty” Branstad, 67, of Forest City died Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at the Mercy Medical Center in Mason City.

A Funeral Service will be held 10:30 A.M., Monday, December 18, 2017 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 40592 175th Ave., Leland, Iowa with Lay Minister Rose Visser and Pastor Doug Snyder officiating.

Burial will be held in West Prairie Cemetery rural Leland, Iowa

Visitation will be held 4:00 – 7:00 P.M., Sunday, December 17, 2017 at the Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, Iowa 50436.

