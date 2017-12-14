Joann Nola Jacobs, 83, of Thompson, Iowa died Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at the Rochester Methodist Hospital in Rochester, MN.

Memorial services will be held 10:30 A.M., Saturday, December 16, 2017 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Thompson with Pastor Judy Wozniak officiating.

A gathering of family and friends will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

Burial of cremains will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to Bethany Lutheran Church in Thompson.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.cataldoschottfh.com

Cataldo Schott Funeral Home

505 North Clark St.

Forest City, Iowa 50436

641-585-2685