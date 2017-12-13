Worth County to Hold Pesticide Certification and Farmer Seminar

While area farmers begin the planning for 2018 in their fields, area outreach organizations have begun to offer certifications and seminars on the newest farming techniques and practices. The Worth County Extension Office in Northwood is no exception. On Saturday, area farmers and pesticide applicators will have the chance to get a free dinner, get certified, and learn about some of the latest trends and developments in area farming. Worth County Extension Specialist Dennis Johnson explains.

There will be a discussion on the effectiveness of certain pesticides including what is working and what isn’t. Paul Castle of the Iowa Extension Service will lead an interesting discussion on a new pesticide product for farmers.

For those farmers who want to learn more about cover crops and some of the latest developments in that area, the third hour will be extremely rewarding.

The 41st annual edition of the Corn and Soybean Workshop will be held in Manly at the Bethel United Methodist Church. Normally the event has been broken up between Cerro Gordo and Worth Counties, however this year, the extension offices combined efforts for the free event on Saturday beginning at 9am. There is no charge to attend unless you are obtaining your pesticide applicator certification. Contact the Worth County Extension Office for more details on the event.