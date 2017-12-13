Ryan Meyers is the MBT KIOW Prep of the Week for December 13, 2017

PREP OF THE WEEK DECEMBER 13 2017

This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. Ryan Meyers led the Cardinals to 2 wins last week. Tuesday, Ryan had 31 points and 13 rebounds in a 73-56 win over West Hancock, Friday had 21 points and 7 rebounds in an 82-36 win over Belmond-Klemme, then had 22 points and 18 rebounds in a 76-69 loss to defending 1A champion Grand View Christian on Saturday. Congratulations to GHV senior forward Ryan Meyers, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.

Others Considered: Sam Snyder, Forest City Boys Basketball; Gavin Becker, West Hancock Boys Basketball; Hannah Anderson, Forest City Girls Basketball;