Mary E. Fox, 96, of Forest City died Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

A Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 A.M., Saturday, December 16, 2017 at St. James Catholic Church in Forest City with Fr. Jim Dubert officiating.

A Scriptural Wake Service followed by a Rosary will begin at 4:00 P.M. at St. James Catholic Church, 906 West O St., Forest City, Iowa 50436, visitation will follow from 4:30 – 7:00 P.M., Friday, December 15, 2017 at the church.

Burial will be held in St. James Catholic Cemetery in Forest City.

