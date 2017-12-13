King Seeks Repeal of ObamaCare Individual Mandate in Tax Reform Bill

Congressman Steve King announces that he has signed a letter to House Ways and Means Chairman Kevin Brady and to Senate Finance Chairman Orrin Hatch requesting that the Conference Committee on HR 1, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, preserve Senate passed language that repeals ObamaCare’s Individual Mandate. This controversial mandate imposes punitive fines on individuals who choose not to purchase health insurance.

The text of the letter, and complete list of cosigners, follows:

Dear Chairman Brady and Chairman Hatch:

As you begin conference proceedings related to H.R. 1, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, we respectfully request that the final package include a repeal of the Obamacare individual mandate. Including language to repeal this harmful policy will return personal decisions about health care choices to patients, fulfilling a key promise we have made to the American people.

Until enactment of Obamacare, the federal government had never required individuals, as a condition of lawful residence in the United States, to purchase a product from a private company. Yet the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has estimated that the individual mandate will force approximately 13 million people, who would not voluntarily choose to purchase Obamacare-compliant plans without the threat of federal penalties, to do so. This raises an important question: If Obamacare provides Americans with great health insurance, why would they have to be forced to purchase it?

Obamacare’s coercive individual mandate represents perhaps the worst example of the federal government violating individual freedom and liberty – which is why we have repeatedly promised to repeal it. Repeal of the individual mandate was included in the Senate-passed bill and had earned robust support in the House. We urge you to help fulfill our promise to the American people and include this language in a final conference package.

Sincerely,

1. Mark Walker

2. Sam Johnson

3. Jeb Hensarling

4. Rob Woodall

5. Bill Flores

6. Rick Allen

7. Brian Babin

8. Jim Banks

9. Andy Barr

10. Joe Barton

11. Andy Biggs

12. Marsha Blackburn

13. Ted Budd

14. Bradley Byrne

15. Earl L. Buddy Carter

16. Steve Chabot

17. Liz Cheney

18. Tom Cole

19. Kevin Cramer

20. Warren Davidson

21. Ron DeSantis

22. Scott DesJarlais

23. Jeff Duncan

24. Trent Franks

25. Matt Gaetz

26. Mike Gallagher

27. Bob Gibbs

28. Bob Goodlatte

29. Paul Gosar

30. Tom Graves

31. Garrett Graves

32. Andy Harris

33. Vicky Hartzler

34. Jody Hice

35. French Hill

36. Richard Hudson

37. Trent Kelly

38. Steve King

39. Raul Labrador

40. Darin LaHood

41. Doug LaMalfa

42. Doug Lamborn

43. Barry Loudermilk

44. Tom McClintock

45. Martha McSally

46. Luke Messer

47. Alex Mooney

48. Dan Newhouse

49. Ralph Norman

50. Gary Palmer

51. Scott Perry

52. Robert Pittenger

53. Ted Poe

54. John Ratcliffe

55. Phil Roe

56. Todd Rokita

57. Francis Rooney

58. Dennis Ross

59. Keith Rothfus

60. David Rouzer

61. Austin Scott

62. Jason Smith

63. Lamar Smith

64. Tim Walberg

65. Randy Weber

66. Brad Wenstrup

67. Bruce Westerman

68. Roger Williams

69. Joe Wilson

70. Ted Yoho

According to King, ObamaCare’s Individual Mandate penalty payments, a tax as designated by United States Supreme Court Justice John Roberts, falls disproportionately on low-Income earners. In Iowa, 82% of those paying the ObamaCare Individual Mandate tax make less than $50,000/yr. It has been projected that repealing the Individual Mandate would save more than $300 billion over ten years.

On November 16, Congressman King expressed his belief that the tax reform package that passed the House of Representatives would be improved with the inclusion of the Senate’s provision repealing the ObamaCare Individual Mandate.