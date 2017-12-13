King Seeks Repeal of ObamaCare Individual Mandate in Tax Reform Bill

Congressman Steve King announces that he has signed a letter to House Ways and Means Chairman Kevin Brady and to Senate Finance Chairman Orrin Hatch requesting that the Conference Committee on HR 1, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, preserve Senate passed language that repeals ObamaCare’s Individual Mandate. This controversial mandate imposes punitive fines on individuals who choose not to purchase health insurance.
The text of the letter, and complete list of cosigners, follows:
Dear Chairman Brady and Chairman Hatch:
As you begin conference proceedings related to H.R. 1, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, we respectfully request that the final package include a repeal of the Obamacare individual mandate. Including language to repeal this harmful policy will return personal decisions about health care choices to patients, fulfilling a key promise we have made to the American people.
Until enactment of Obamacare, the federal government had never required individuals, as a condition of lawful residence in the United States, to purchase a product from a private company. Yet the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has estimated that the individual mandate will force approximately 13 million people, who would not voluntarily choose to purchase Obamacare-compliant plans without the threat of federal penalties, to do so. This raises an important question: If Obamacare provides Americans with great health insurance, why would they have to be forced to purchase it?
Obamacare’s coercive individual mandate represents perhaps the worst example of the federal government violating individual freedom and liberty – which is why we have repeatedly promised to repeal it. Repeal of the individual mandate was included in the Senate-passed bill and had earned robust support in the House. We urge you to help fulfill our promise to the American people and include this language in a final conference package.
Sincerely,
1. Mark Walker
2. Sam Johnson
3. Jeb Hensarling
4. Rob Woodall
5. Bill Flores
6. Rick Allen
7. Brian Babin
8. Jim Banks
9. Andy Barr
10. Joe Barton
11. Andy Biggs
12. Marsha Blackburn
13. Ted Budd
14. Bradley Byrne
15. Earl L. Buddy Carter
16. Steve Chabot
17. Liz Cheney
18. Tom Cole
19. Kevin Cramer
20. Warren Davidson
21. Ron DeSantis
22. Scott DesJarlais
23. Jeff Duncan
24. Trent Franks
25. Matt Gaetz
26. Mike Gallagher
27. Bob Gibbs
28. Bob Goodlatte
29. Paul Gosar
30. Tom Graves
31. Garrett Graves
32. Andy Harris
33. Vicky Hartzler
34. Jody Hice
35. French Hill
36. Richard Hudson
37. Trent Kelly
38. Steve King
39. Raul Labrador
40. Darin LaHood
41. Doug LaMalfa
42. Doug Lamborn
43. Barry Loudermilk
44. Tom McClintock
45. Martha McSally
46. Luke Messer
47. Alex Mooney
48. Dan Newhouse
49. Ralph Norman
50. Gary Palmer
51. Scott Perry
52. Robert Pittenger
53. Ted Poe
54. John Ratcliffe
55. Phil Roe
56. Todd Rokita
57. Francis Rooney
58. Dennis Ross
59. Keith Rothfus
60. David Rouzer
61. Austin Scott
62. Jason Smith
63. Lamar Smith
64. Tim Walberg
65. Randy Weber
66. Brad Wenstrup
67. Bruce Westerman
68. Roger Williams
69. Joe Wilson
70. Ted Yoho
According to King, ObamaCare’s Individual Mandate penalty payments, a tax as designated by United States Supreme Court Justice John Roberts, falls disproportionately on low-Income earners. In Iowa, 82% of those paying the ObamaCare Individual Mandate tax make less than $50,000/yr. It has been projected that repealing the Individual Mandate would save more than $300 billion over ten years.
On November 16, Congressman King expressed his belief that the tax reform package that passed the House of Representatives would be improved with the inclusion of the Senate’s provision repealing the ObamaCare Individual Mandate.