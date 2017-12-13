Hancock County removes 2 Bridge Weight Limits

Heavy equipment can now legally travel over two bridges in Hancock County, due to weight limit removals. The Hancock County Board of Supervisors Monday approved a bridge resolution to remove two weight limit postings – one on Hill Avenue between Section 29 and 30 in Erin Township, and the other on 320th Street between Section 12 and 13 in Crystal Township. According to Supervisor Jerry Tlach, two positive bridge inspections don’t transpire often.

In other business: The Hancock County Board of Supervisors discussed engineer appointments for active drainage districts in the county due to a local engineering office closing. Tlach explains a possible solution.

No action was taken in regards to switching firms, but the Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet with ISG Monday, December 18th for further discussion. If you would like to appear on that agenda, contact the Hancock County Auditor’s Office.