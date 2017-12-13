Grain Bin Collapses in Britt

Officials in northern Iowa say high winds have blown the roof off a grain bin in Britt, causing the bin to collapse onto power lines and knocking out power to the area.

No one was injured in the collapse Wednesday morning at Hancock County grain elevator.

North Central Co-op site manager Tom Grant says 10,000 to 15,000 bushels of grain spilled onto the ground when the bin collapsed. Alliant Energy said power remained out Wednesday afternoon for a dozen customers in the Hutchins area west of Britt.

The National Weather Service says gusts in the area on Wednesday topped 50 mph.