Flashing Thunder is Now Open in Forest City

Forest City is once again the site for purchasing fireworks for New Year’s Eve. A brick and mortar fireworks store managed by Tim Peterson who routinely performs displays in the area for various events like the Winnebago Relay for Life.

The shop is called Flashing Thunder and is 700 square feet of hundreds of different kinds of fireworks. The Forest City store was the first fireworks store in Iowa. Peterson and his daughter, who is helping to manage the shop, received permission from the state fire marshal. The store has all the legal pyrotechnics for sale.

The store is located in an all too familiar location for many Forest Citians on 69 Highway across from Bill’s Family Foods and Bomgards.

Peterson and his daughter Marissa were one of four licenses applicators who were approved out of 46 filed to sell fireworks in the state.

The Flashing Thunder shop is now open.