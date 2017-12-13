Garner to host Holiday Affair This Thursday

The Garner Chamber of Commerce invites everyone to Garner for its annual Holiday Affair this Thursday (December 14th). Kick off the festivities with a Recipe Hunt and Holiday Drawings at various businesses from 8am to 5pm. You could win Garner Chamber Bucks to purchase Christmas gifts at Garner Chamber businesses. Also, from 3 to 5pm, visit McCloskey Appliance in Garner to guess how much is in the KIOW Christmas Cash Cube. The person with the closest guess wins all the cash in the cube.

Garner Chamber of Commerce Director Amber Jenniges tells about all the special Light Up the Night events that will take place Thursday evening.

The Holiday Affair is also a great day to find the Elf on The Shelf in Garner businesses. Jenniges tells about that contest.

The Holiday Affair Light up the Night festivities will take place all day Thursday until 7pm in Garner.