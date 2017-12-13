Forest City School Board Reviews Multiple Issues

Progress Continues on the Hanson Family Life Center in Forest City. Forest City School Superintendent Darwin Lehmann says the project is now at 41% complete.

Lehmann says that Archery will be re-introduced to the district and offered in the second and third tri-mester.

Lehmann says the school board has been working with the Winnebago and Hancock County Emergency Services Coordinator Andy Buffington on mitigation planning

The district will also be working to enclose the loading dock at the Forest City Elementary School

The board also held a public hearing on Monday night, finalizing he 2018-19 school calendar.