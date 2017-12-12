Wigginton Named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

Iowa State freshman Lindell Wigginton has been named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week after averaging 22.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists as the Cyclones went 3-0 last week.

Wigginton, a Dartmouth, Nova Scotia native, scored a career-high 28 points against Northern Illinois to open the week and followed that with a 24-point performance against Iowa, matching the freshman school record with his third consecutive 20-point performance. He then had 16 points and five boards against Alcorn State as the Cyclones won their seventh-straight game.

For the week, Wigginton shot 51.2 percent from the field and 57.9 percent behind the arc.

The Cyclones return to action Saturday at 3:30 p.m. against UNI at the Hy-Vee Classic at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.