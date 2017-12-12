USDA Grants Faster, Possibly More Dangerous Chicken Processing

The poultry industry is proposing faster line speeds in factories, but at what cost to workers and consumers? The National Chicken Council has petitioned the U.S. Department of Agriculture to grant increased line speeds to poultry processors. The current limit is 140 birds per minute, but the industry prefers 175 birds per minute, or about three per second.

Debbie Berkowitz, a senior fellow with the National Employment Law Project, says if the USDA approves, poultry plants across the country could increase their line speeds, which has consequences for product safety and quality.

The USDA is accepting public comment on this proposal through Wednesday. The National Chicken Council says plants need higher line speeds to keep up with international competitors. But Berkowitz says the higher pace also would jeopardize the safety of workers in an already dangerous industry. She points out that poultry workers perform their duties at breakneck speeds as it is.

The poultry industry contends that workers aren’t at greater risk from increased line speeds. Berkowitz says another hazard for workers is the growing use of chemicals on birds to kill pathogens, which can make workers sick.

Berkowitz questions whether this process even is legal. She says the USDA studied the current limit for line speeds for three years during the Obama administration and found it should be kept where it is.