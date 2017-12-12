Marlys J. (Osby) Wicks, 80, of Clarion and formerly of Kanawha, passed away on Sunday, December 10, 2017 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Funeral services for Marlys Wicks will be held on Friday, December 15, 2017 at 10:30 AM at Kanawha Lutheran Church, 124 West Fourth Street in Kanawha, with Pastors Geoffrey and Char White officiating. Burial will be at Norway Township Cemetery in rural Kanawha.

Visitation for Marlys Wicks will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday, December 14, 2017 at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.

