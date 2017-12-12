Kanawha City Council to Meet Tonight

The Kanawha City Council will meet this evening beginning at 6pm by first hearing and possibly approving the Police Report which has been submitted to them. The council will then hear from the public on matters they feel the council should address. The topics will not be acted on, but may be scheduled for future meetings.

The council will then discuss the possibility of imposing storm sewer fees. City officials were not available for comment on what the fee amount would be, when it might be imposed, or on whether it would be on businesses or residents.

The council will also receive and possibly approve the K&W Coating quote for acrylic overcoat system for the exterior of the water tower.

The council will meet in City Hall.