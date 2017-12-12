Iowa State’s Conaway Named First Team Academic All-American

Iowa State’s Alexis Conaway picked up another prestigious honor on Monday as she was named an Academic All-American by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA). Conaway was named to the 2017 Academic All-America Division I First Team, becoming the first Cyclone volleyball player to be named a First Team Academic All-American.

Conaway is the third Cyclone volleyball student-athlete to earn Academic All-America honors. Jamie Straube made the Second Team in 2012, while Kristin Hugdahl was a two-time Third Team recipient in 1994 and 1995. Conaway is the 49th Academic All-American in Iowa State Athletics history.

In the classroom, Conaway has maintained a 4.0 GPA during the entirety of her Iowa State tenure while majoring in kinesiology. The 2017 Big 12 Volleyball Scholar-Athlete of the Year, she is a three-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team honoree and was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District team earlier this month.

On the court, Conaway closed out her Iowa State career as one of the best two-way players in school history. Conaway wrapped up her ISU career with 842 kills at a .290 hitting percentage, the fifth-best career hitting percentage in ISU history and totaled 357 blocks to rank No. 7 in Cyclone history. During her senior campaign, Conaway was moved from middle blocker to outside hitter. The move saw her become the first player since Alison Landwehr in 2011 to have a “Triple-Triple” season, finishing with 238 kills, 179 digs and 103 blocks.