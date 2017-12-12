Garner City Council to Discuss Drainage Tonight

The Garner City Council will meet tonight beginning at 7pm in the Garner City Hall. Those wishing to attend who are in need of special assistance such as visual or hearing impairment, should contact the City Clerk today before the meeting at (641) 923-2588.

The meeting will center predominantly on drainage. the first of these will concern the Cottonwood Storm Sewer Project. The engineering firm Veenstra and Kimm is estimating the cost to be at $1,972,000, however McKiness Excavating was the winning bid contractor at a price of $1,749,000 out of six bids. They will be using 54 inch pipe and start from the river, then work their way back to the Cottonwood area. The council will award the project and approve the construction contract in tonight’s meeting.

The council will also review other storm sewer projects that are either in progress or are planned.

The city has negotiated and accepted a bid price of $1,795.00 for the school’s old baseball field. The city has been working on the negotiations for over two months and finally arrived at a purchase price for the property. The city will formally approve the purchase of the 6.55 acres of land from the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura School District.

The city will begin the arduous process of budget negotiations by first reviewing strategic goals for the coming year, then setting dates and times for the work sessions on the city’s Fiscal Year 2019 operating budget.