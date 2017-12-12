Drainage and Properties Headline Winnebago Supervisors Meetings

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning beginning at 9am with a report from Jan Libbey of Healthy Harvest. The annual report will be filed with the county after it is accepted and approved.

With costs exceeding $500,000, the company who is performing the expensive tuck pointing and stone replacement on the courthouse, is asking for a second change order to be approved which would increase the bill on the renovation. The company has apparently gone over the estimated cost on the second phase of the project and is filing the change order to cover the costs.

Since the old jail did not sell at auction, only one bidder submitted a $2,000 bid, the supervisors will discuss the next phase of what is to be done with the facility. The county may tear down the building or it may remain in some other capacity. The supervisors have left the possibility of going into closed session to continue discussions on the matter.

The board will also give final approval on the contract to clean out and repair Drainage District 21 ditches.

The meeting will take place in the Winnebago County Courthouse in the Supervisors Office.