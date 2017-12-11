Wright County Board to Discuss Dam Problems

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning beginning at 9am and first hear from Wright County Assistant Engineer Jeremy Abbas on a new employee for Sign Maintenance. The county is looking to fill the position pending approval by the Supervisors. They will also take action on possibly hiring an Engineer Intern who will work during the winter break in the road and engineering department.

The county is currently selling a 2008 Crown Victoria and a snow blower. the county has been taking bids on the two pieces of property and will officially open them today. Andy Yackle, the Building and Ground Supervisor for the county will be present during the bid opening and will also request help during the winter break to remove remodeling debris from the reconstruction of the Wright County Courtroom.

Area counties all set bounties and procedures on the removal of beavers from county drainage ditches. A few years ago, Winnebago County was inundated with beaver tails from trappers when they advertised a bounty for each beaver tail collected. Worth County has a procedure and bounty that they follow and now Wright County Supervisors must set procedures and guidelines for trapping beavers who dam up Wright County drainage ditches. If the dam problem is not addressed during the winter, drainage will not function correctly during the spring months when drainage availability is at a premium from spring rains.

The board will also set a date and time for a Public Hearing on the Urban Renewal Plan Amendment for the county. The meeting will take place in the Wright County Courthouse in Clarion.