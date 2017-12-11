Worth Board to Discuss Drainage, Appointments, and Employment

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet today beginning at 9am by hearing about drainage in the county. It is believed that the center of conversation will be around Drainage District 21 West Main. The board has accepted a bid by Holland Contracting over five others to make repairs to the drainage lines at a cost of nearly $1.2 million. The board will officially award the contract which was the lowest bid on the project, today. The board will also address a demand letter to acquire the land for Drainage District 21 West Main and address engineering reports on the project too.

The board will also review the issue of making the Emergency Management Coordinator position, a full time job. Currently it is not and some feel that the job requires a full time post in order to handle 911 dispatch along with other natural disaster issues that may occur. Discussions surrounding pay and benefits may also surface in the conversation.

The board will also discuss supervisory appointments surrounding the County Eminent Domain Compensation Commission. The board is looking for someone who has knowledge of property values and can put that knowledge to use on the commission in evaluating compensation for domained property by the county.