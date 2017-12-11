Winnebago Horizon Wins RV of the Year

Winnebago Industries, Inc. announced the Winnebago Horizon has been honored by RVBusiness Magazine with the 2018 ‘RV of the Year’ award. The prestigious ‘RV of the Year’ award is bestowed upon the one recreational vehicle that, in the opinion of RVBusiness magazine’s editorial staff, best exemplifies a manufacturer’s ability to “push the envelope” through design and engineering.

“It is a tremendous honor to be recognized by the editorial staff of RVBusiness Magazine for the 2018 ‘RV of the Year.’ The award is a testament to our commitment to provide the RV market with products that offer differentiation through design and technology,” said Brian Hazelton, Vice President & General Manager – Motorhome Business. “I would also like to thank all of our employees for their hard work throughout all phases of development in order to bring the Horizon to market.”

The Horizon starts at $385,214 and is available in both 40A and 42Q floorplans that introduce modern Euro-inspired design and sleek styling to the Class A Diesel category. Arriving on dealers’ lots this winter, the coach offers an inviting and open atmosphere with vibrant colors and precision-manufactured cabinet components from Italy. The Horizon superbly blends function and design seamlessly and reduces the need for onboard LP with features such as an induction cooktop and diesel fueled heating system. Interior storage is abundant throughout the coach and also extremely functional – a good example of the design detail level are the grooves placed in the countertop to serve as a built in drying rack for dishes.

The Horizon is built on the Maxum Freightliner Chassis, which offers 400-450 Horsepower Cummins diesel engine and Allison transmission. The Maxum chassis is the result of close collaboration between Winnebago and Freightliner Custom Chassis and allows for superior weight distribution and an abundance of exterior pass-through basement storage.

“Every product in our diesel line needs to have a story and identity,” said Class A Diesel Product Manager Ryan Roske. “The Horizon is sleek, sophisticated, fresh, functional, and contemporary. With the Horizon, we wanted to provide a product that is unlike any other and we thank RVBusiness for their recognition.”