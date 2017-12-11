Williams Sentenced on June Shootings

A Charles City man has been sentenced to up to 50 years in prison for the June shooting death of another man.

The 36-year-old Antoine Williams was sentenced Friday for second-degree murder. Iowa law says he must serve nearly 38 years before he can be released.

Williams was found guilty by a Floyd County jury in October of killing 36-year-old Nathaniel Fleming on June 30 in Charles City.

Police have said Williams shot Fleming, of Mason City, several times before pulling Fleming out of a vehicle and fleeing the scene. Williams testified that he shot Fleming when he thought Fleming was reaching for a gun.