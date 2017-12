Robert L. Miller, 76, of Galt, passed away Friday, December 8, 2017 at his home in Galt.

Memorial services for Robert Miller will be held on Saturday, December 16, 2017 at 2:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion, with Mr. Stan Watne officiating. Visitation will be held on Saturday prior to services from 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM at the funeral home.

Graveside services will be held on Sunday, December 17, 2017 at 11:30 AM at Nishnabotna Cemetery in Manilla, Iowa.

