Hancock County Board to Hold Departmental Meetings

The Hancock County Board will meet today in Garner at the Hancock County Courthouse. The meeting will begin at 9am with Neil Guess, Kent Rode, and Tyler Conley of Bolton and Menk discussing engineer appointments for active drainage districts in Hancock County. The board may act on those discussions or hold back action for a later meeting.

With budget negotiations beginning, the Hancock County Library Association will present a funding request for the Fiscal Year 2018-19. The amount is unknown, but will be made public today. This will follow departmental meetings where issues regarding budget, policy, and possibly employment will be addressed.

The board will also hear from three other individuals during the meeting. Earl Hiill, who is the City Attorney for the City of Kanawha will ask for an assignment of a county held tax sale certificate. then communications EMA Zoning director Andy Buffington will present a payroll change for his department. this will be followed by Hancock County engineer Adam Clemons who will present a bridge resolution which removes the weight limit on a bridge located on Hill Avenue between section 29 and 30 in Erin Township and another bridge located on 320th Street between Section 12 and 13 in Crystal Township.

Hancock County Drainage Clerk Ann Hinders will then address the board on remaining drainage issues, if any, within the county that should be reviewed.