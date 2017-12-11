Forest City sweeps North Iowa, Weekend wrestling results

SPORTS NEWS DECEMBER 11 2017

The Forest City Boys basketball team defeated North Iowa 59-29 in Top of Iowa West action Friday night. In a game heard on KIOW, Sam Snyder led the Indians with 15 points and 4 rebounds, while Micah Lambert and Zach Miller added 9 each. Forest City is now 6-0, and plays host to West Hancock Friday night. Other Friday boys basketball scores:

West Hancock 94, North Union 65

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 82, Belmond-Klemme 36

Eagle Grove 68, Bishop Garrigan 66 OT

Newman Catholic 68, West Fork 43

Saint Ansgar 59, North Butler 58 2 OT

Rockford 68, Northwood-Kensett 45

Algona 49, Clear Lake 47

St. Edmond 62, Hampton-Dumont 31

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 71, Iowa Falls-Alden 50

In Saturday Boys basketball, 1A defending state champion Grand View Christian defeated Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 76-69. Ryan Meyers had 24, Nick Joynt 19, and James Betz 15 for the Cardinals, who are now 4-2. Other Saturday Boys basketball scores:

Ames 65, Mason City 53

Rockford 43, AGWSR 40

The Forest City Girls basketball team defeated North Iowa 72-12 Friday night. Hannah Anderson had 12, Becca Seglem, Callie McQuown, and Brea Dillavou each added 10. Forest City is now 5-1. Other Friday Girls basketball scores:

North Union 63, West Hancock 52

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 72, Belmond-Klemme 34

Bishop Garrigan 79, Eagle Grove 43

North Butler 36, Saint Ansgar 31

Rockford 29, Northwood-Kensett 20

West Fork 66, Newman Catholic 40

Clear Lake 44, Algona 40 OT

Hampton-Dumont 58, St. Edmond 35

Iowa Falls-Alden 63, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 37

Johnston 86, Mason City 56

In Saturday girls basketball scores, Grand View Christian defeated Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 47-45 at NIACC. Jillian Heitland had 11, while Maddie Williams and Jade Hanson added 7 points each. GHV is now 3-4. Other Saturday girls basketball scores:

Ames 81, Mason City 67

Saint Ansgar 58, Charles City 40

AGWSR 65, Rockford 38

The Lake Mills wrestling team took the Emmetsburg title Saturday, scoring 307.5 points and crowning 5 champions. Jack Ramaker at 106, Caiden Jones at 113, Kyle Beery at 145, Elijah Wagner at 160, and Gabe Irons at 195 won titles, while all 14 wrestlers finished in the top 5. Emmetsburg finished 2nd with 252 points.

The Forest City wrestling team went 1-3 at the Algona Martin Family Dual tournament, defeating North Union 48-36, and falling to West Hancock 39-34, Eagle Grove 48-18, and Algona 57-16. Maximos Soto at 145 and Brock Moore at 106 both went 4-0 for the Indians, while Wyatt Gelhaus at 113 and Brett Walton at 132 went 3-1.

West Hancock went 2-2 at the Martin Family tournament, defeating Forest City 39-34 and North Union 45-27, falling to Eagle Grove 37-32, and Algona 42-26. Tate Hagen, Hunter Hagen, and Caleb Eckels all went 4-0 for the Eagles.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura competed at the Nashua-Plainfield tournament Saturday. At 113, Drew Furst finished 2nd, at 152, Jared Shaw was 3rd, and at 220, Alex Fullerton finished 4th. GHV as a team finished 6th with 70 points.

Belmond-Klemme competed in the Keith Vry Invite in Parkersburg, finishing 8th with 51 points. Remington Hanson at 113, Logan Heaberlin at 132, and Tucker Kroeze at 182 all finished 3rd.