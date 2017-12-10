Wright Supervisors Opt to Purchase New Technology

It will cost an estimated $116,000, but the Wright Supervisors believe that the new technology is worth the cost to the county. As a result, the board opted to spend $21,000 a year for the next five years on the new tech. One of the pieces of technology is the change in phone systems. The new system is called Verizon One Talk and will cost an estimated $11,000. The phone system has phones that can be easily moved from one location to the next. This is to accommodate the possibility of a disaster or emergency where having the system be more mobile can accomplish a greater amount of success. County officials say that the system should save the county about $500 a month in long distance charges too.

Another piece of technology in the package approved by the board is computer software for the 911 Emergency Systems. The software is called The PowerPhone System and its purpose is to give dispatchers prompting questions tailored to the emergency call. If a dispatcher has the right questions in front of them, they can give emergency responders a better picture of the situation they are going to. In some cases, these types of questions are not queried because or either human error or the urgent need to get emergency responders to the scene.

The board decided to include the debt from the purchase of the equipment into the cost of the two new radio towers.