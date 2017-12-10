Worth County Board Pays a Bounty

The Worth County Board of Supervisors met earlier this week to discuss a number of issues facing the county. The board first reviewed the second Judicial District Department of Correctional Services FY 17 Annual Program Report. After a brief discussion on the report, the board approved receiving the document for filing with the county.

The board then heard about a beaver problem in a drainage ditch which was outside of a drainage district. The locations were at 340th and Raven and also at Nuthatch and 390th. At issue was whether the county should pay for the 12 beavers which were trapped and killed in those ditches. The board agreed to pay a $50 bounty per beaver amounting to $600 in total for all of the beavers.

The board then held a public hearing to open the bidding for repairs to Drainage District 21 West Main. Holland Contracting had the winning bid of $1.2 million of six submitted bids ranging from $1.2 million to nearly $2.1 million. Repairs are scheduled to begin soon on the drainage ditch.

The board then approved a Lease Agreement for acquiring and installing emergency services communications equipment and systems. The lease agreement totals $1,801,509.75 and the county intends to have this paid in full by December 1, 2019. Money for the payments will come from a grant to the county.