Waldorf University to Offer Introduction to TESOL

Waldorf University has added the Introduction to TESOL (Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages) to its spring 2018 class schedule.

The course, which will be taught by the Education Department under the instruction of Dr. Kristen Berg, will provide individuals with an overview of topics related to teaching and working with English as a Second Language (ESL) students, including: our multi-lingual society, history and philosophy of bilingual education, policy and legislation and current issues.

“I’m excited to offer this class to students and individuals in the North Iowa area that are interested in TESOL,” said Waldorf University Assistant Professor of Education Dr. Kristen Berg. “We are excited to provide teachers with the skills they need to serve their diverse language classrooms.”

This course starts January 16 and will be held on Tuesday evenings from 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. in the Atrium Lab between the Link and the AACE.

To register for this class, contact the Waldorf University Registrar’s office at 800-292-1903 extension 8695.