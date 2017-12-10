SUNDAY TALK: Grassley Talks Tax Reform

Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, a senior member and former chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, voted for landmark tax reform legislation, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

"Iowans are one step closer to keeping more of their own hard-earned money. The average middle-income family of four will see their tax bill shrink by more than $1500. The child tax credit doubles, from $1,000 to $2,000, which will help ease the financial strain that comes with being a working parent. And by nearly doubling the standard deduction, many lower-income taxpayers will be removed from the tax rolls entirely. The tax filing season will also become much easier for millions more.

“Tax reform legislation also repeals Obamacare’s individual mandate tax. Obamacare has failed in Iowa, and there is now only one insurance company remaining on the individual market. This has left Iowans to face skyrocketing premiums and out-of-pocket-expenses. Iowans who have decided that Obamacare is too expensive for them are penalized by the federal government. More than 52,000 Iowans in 2015 were forced to pay the individual mandate tax, even though more than 80 percent of those who paid the tax made less than $50,000 a year. That’s a tax on working families, and this legislation does away with it.

“Modernizing the tax code is a once-in-generation opportunity that hasn’t been accomplished since Ronald Reagan was President. Tax reform will provide middle class Americans with financial relief, make U.S. industry and workers more competitive, create jobs across the country, and get the economy growing again after years of stagnation. There’s still work to be done. The legislation now goes to the full Senate and will have to be reconciled with legislation passed by the House of Representatives. This is a historic opportunity to help Americans from every walk of life. I look forward to working with my colleagues in both chambers to deliver on our promise for middle class tax relief.”