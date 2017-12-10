Public Water Quality Meetings are Scheduled for January

The DNR wants to know Iowans’ thoughts on improving the state’s water quality goals as the DNR conducts its every-three-years review of water quality standards. Iowans can attend one of three meetings across the state.

The meetings, part of the triennial review process set forth in the federal Clean Water Act, allow Iowans the opportunity to provide the DNR information to help in setting the goals for streams and rivers.

The triennial review process ensures water quality standards, as listed in Chapter 61 of the Iowa Administrative Code, are up-to-date. The DNR will then prioritize issues identified in the comments and develop a proposed work plan to address those items.

The DNR has developed an initial list of standards to prioritize and address in the coming three years: aluminum, use attainability analyses (UAAs) and metals. For additional information on the state’s water quality standards and the triennial review process, please visit the DNR’s water quality standards webpage at: http://www.iowadnr.gov/Environmental-Protection/Water-Quality/Water-Quality-Standards.

The public meetings are as follows:

Urbandale: Jan. 23, 4 p.m., Meeting Room B, Urbandale Public Library, 3520 86th St.

Washington: Jan. 24, 4 p.m., Nicola-Stoufer Room, Washington Public Library, 115 West Washington St.

Harlan: Jan. 25, 4 p.m., Conference Room, Harlan Public Library, 718 Court St.

The public can also submit written comments to Matthew Dvorak, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, 502 E. Ninth St., Des Moines, IA 50319, or by email at matthew.dvorak@dnr.iowa.gov.