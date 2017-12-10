King Confronts FBI Director Over “Curiosities” of Clinton E-mail Investigation

Congressman Steve King released the following video of his questioning of Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray during a Judiciary Committee oversight hearing held this morning. King used his time to question Director Wray over “curiosities” related to the manner in which the FBI, under the Obama-era leadership of admitted political leaker James Comey, handled the criminal case involving the mishandling of classified information by former Secretary of State and Democratic nominee for President, Hillary Clinton.

Among the “curiosities” cited by King are: the apparent failures of the FBI to take or preserve notes and/or transcripts, or to record audio or video during their questioning of Mrs. Clinton; the use of an “intent” standard that does not exist in the statute to justify Comey’s decision to let Mrs. Clinton escape prosecution; and Comey’s strange determination that “extreme carelessness”, a standard for which he admits he has evidence of Mrs. Clinton’s guilt, is somehow different than the synonymous “gross negligence” standard that appears in the statute.

Interestingly, in his responses to King, Director Wray admitted that it does not appear standard protocol was followed in the Clinton investigation, and that the statutory “gross negligence” standard is, as King contends, synonymous with a standard of “extreme carelessness.” As such, Mrs. Clinton met the standard for prosecution.