Choral Society to Perform Its Holiday Concert Tonight

The North Iowa Choral Society will perform its Annual Christmas Holiday Concert, Christmas Dreams tonight at 7pm in the North Iowa Community Auditorium.

The ensemble is under the direction of long time Bishop Garrigan Choral Director Linda Ferjak. Ferjak retired from the post this past year, but continues to focus on the Choral Society and other endeavors. the ensemble, which is sponsored by North Iowa Area Community College has been performing since 1994.

Some of the selections to be performed include The Nutcracker Suite, See Amid the Winter Snow, The World of Christmas, O Salutaris, This Christmastide, Peace Peace, The First Noel, Believe, and Let There Be Peace on Earth. The ensemble will also feature a number of soloists from within the group and local instrumentalists on several of the musical selections. A children’s ensemble will perform This World is Full of Beauty and If Wishes Had Wings.

Tickets are available at the door tonight.

The ensemble rehearses on Sunday nights from 5:30pm to 7:30pm in the NIACC Vocal Music Room. Those who are interested in membership should contact Julie Taylor, Choral Society President at (641) 529-6039.