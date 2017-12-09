Warrior Women Fall to the Jimmies

The eighth-ranked team in the country proved to be a tough challenge for the Waldorf women’s basketball team on Friday night.

Coming off their first-ever win in North Star Athletic Association play last weekend, the Warriors tried hard to maintain their perfect league record, but couldn’t keep up with the host Jamestown Jimmies who scored an 81-50 win in NSAA play.

“We really let Jamestown’s pressure control what we wanted to do on offense,” Waldorf head coach Katie Schutjer said. “I felt we had some good spurts where we settled in offensively, but our starting five had a tough time scoring tonight.”

Out of the gate, the eighth-ranked Jimmies made it tough on the Warriors as a half-dozen takeaways by the hosts helped Jamestown to an early 15-3 lead.

Waldorf (3-7 overall, 1-1 NSAA) battled hard, though, using a 10-0 run late in the first half to threaten Jamestown’s advantage.

Georgina Wirth, coming off the bench, hit a pair of 3-pointers in the run and Taylor Fricke – the reigning NSAA Player of the Week – tossed in a basket in the final 30 seconds before halftime to trim the difference to 38-25.

“I thought we had good bench production,” Schutjer said as the Warriors reserves scored 21 points and grabbed 14 rebounds.

Right back in the ballgame, things changed with another strong start by the Jimmies, who charged out of the locker room and put the game away with a 16-4 run the first three minutes of the third quarter.

Morgan Straight and Fricke led the way for the Warriors with nine points apiece. Meriel Leavy added six points and a team-high eight rebounds, and Wirth scored eight points, for Waldorf, which next plays at Valley City State on Saturday at 11 a.m., then returns home to host Viterbo and Bellevue on Dec. 15 and Dec. 17, respectively, at the Hanson Fieldhouse.