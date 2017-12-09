Tuba Christmas is Today in Mason City

The 32nd annual North Iowa Tuba Christmas concert will be at 1pm today in Southbridge Mall’s Center Court in Mason City. Any tuba, sousaphone, euphonium, or baritone player of any age who would like to participate is asked to attend rehearsal this morning at 10:30am. Registration will begin at 10am today. Musicians are asked to bring their own instrument, decorated with seasonal ornaments, lights, or bright Christmas colors, a Santa hat, and music stand.

Those who want to get more information on the event should contact Jeff Kirkpatrick who is the Tuba Christmas conductor at (641) 732-3102. The group can also be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/masoncitytubachristmas.