St. Ansgar to Host Veterans’ Christmas Party Today

The 20th annual Veterans’ Christmas Party will be held at the St. Ansgar American Legion today. Doors are scheduled to open at 8:30am with coffee and cookies. The free event is open to veterans, their spouses, and the general public. Organizers say that there are no fees and nothing to join if you attend.

Char’s Polka Band will perform Christmas favorites along with polkas, waltzes, and patriotic music. Lunch will then be served by Paradise Pizza and the will be introductions and a “Share a Story” moment that will start at 10am.

The annual Veterans Christmas Party is a social get together of veterans, spouses, and military enthusiasts for all over southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. It is sponsored by SSG(R) Phil Fleischer of St. Ansgar and it is alcohol and smoke free.